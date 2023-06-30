BlackRock, MIT etc invest Rs 1,750 cr in Aditya Birla Capital QIP



Announcing completion of Rs 3,000 crore fund raise, ABCL said it has mobilised Rs 1,250 crore through a preferential issuance of equity shares to its Promoter and Promoter Group entity. Marquee global investors like AbuDhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and BlackRock have invested Rs 1,750 crore in the equity of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd through Qualified Institutional Placement.



The proceeds from the fund raise will be predominantly used to augment the capital base and improve the solvency margin and leverage ratio, meeting the growth and funding requirements of various businesses of the company. This includes investments in entities of the company engaged in certain businesses and technology, IT infrastructure and digital offering platforms. The panel of board of directors has approved the issue and allotment of 100 million equity shares of face value Rs. 10 each at the Rs. 175 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 165). This allotment is to eligible Qualified InstitutionalBuyers ("QIBs").