Toys to YouTube channel: Japan's Hello Kitty is coming to India

Hello Kitty, the cat-themed cartoon character merchandise by Japan’s Sanrio company, will enter India in August with a range of apparel, toys, stationery, and back-to-school products, said a senior executive.

It will later open up Hello Kitty-themed stores, cafes and restaurants. “We already have a portfolio of licencees present in key retailers, as a second step we are looking for collaborations with key retailers as well. The last step would be to open up our own stores. This would happen at a later stage and not in the near future,” Silvia Figini, chief operating officer of Sanrio GmbH (EMEA, Oceania and India) and Mister Men (Worldwide), told Business Standard.

“Having Sanrio shops like we do in Japan is quite unique and happens later into the evolution of the business. However I expect lots of dedicated spaces at local retailers and events,” she said.

Sanrio’s products in India will cover all price points (the company pitches itself as a high-end brand). About targets, Figini said: “This is the most important thing, then there is a business plan. We don’t have a target in terms of revenue that we can share but we want to be in the top three brands in the next five years,” Figini said.

About the company’s entering the Indian market now, Figini said that Japanese manga and kawaii (anything that is cute) are cultural trends have become more relevant in the last three years. “We are experiencing a momentum. Many things are aligning, and this is why Sanrio is making aggressive investments to enhance its presence in India.”