Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp breaks festive sales record with over 1.4 mn units sold

Hero MotoCorp breaks festive sales record with over 1.4 mn units sold

Riding high on the success of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has reduced its post-festive channel inventory to its lowest level in over three years

Anjali Singh

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has marked its highest-ever festive retail sales, surpassing the 1.4 million unit mark during the 32-day festive period. This reflected a 19 percent growth compared to the previous year, marking a significant milestone for the company.
 
The festive period, spanning from the first day of Navratras to Bhai Dooj, witnessed demand across rural markets and steady retail off-take in key urban centres. Hero MotoCorp's performance exceeded its previous highest retail sales of 12.7 lakh units, achieved during the festive season of 2019.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Riding high on the success of the festive season, Hero MotoCorp has reduced its post-festive channel inventory to its lowest level in over three years.

Niranjan Gupta, chief executive officer of Hero MotoCorp, stated, “Our strong portfolio of brands, scale of distribution and new launches done this year have helped in driving this growth across geographies. The festive season is a clear testimony that rural is coming back to growth, which augurs well for the country in general and the two-wheeler industry in particular.”

Ranjivjit Singh, chief business officer of the India Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, stated, “The record retail number was achieved due to the strong customer traction across markets, with good double-digit growth in the Central, North, South and East Zones. The robust customer demand in the rural markets, in addition to the very positive sentiments in key urban centres, drove this record retail sales.”

Hero MotoCorp launched the second edition of Hero GIFT (Grand Indian Festival of Trust). This programme, designed specifically for the festive period, featured new model refreshes, colour schemes, benefits, and finance schemes for customers.

Also Read

Analysts bet on these consumption pockets ahead of the festive season

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

GoPro Hero 12 Black review: Action CAM with something in store for everyone

Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto's July two-wheelers sales in slow lane

47% Indians to spend over Rs 10,000 in upcoming festive season: Report

Gensol to develop NHPC's green hydrogen mobility station project in Laddakh

Visakhapatnam Port handles record 50 MMT cargo in 228 days in FY2023-24

Vedanta's arm Malco Energy sets up new unit in Saudi for copper business

Shriram Group's decision to foray into retail ARC is good biz: Top official

Legal proceedings against Sahara group to continue: Sebi chairperson

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Hero MotoCorpfestive season saletwo wheeler salesgifts

First Published: Nov 16 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Gehlot accuses BJP of religious agenda ahead of Rajasthan polls 2023

BJP toppled Congress govt in MP by purchasing MLAs: Rahul Gandhi in MP

World Cup 2023

Curse of the knockouts: South Africa's choking history at the World Cups

ICC Cricket WC 2023: Disney Star wants to make Rs 30L from 10-sec ad slots

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', vehicular emissions largest contributor

Diwali eve: Mumbai airport handles record 1,032 flights on November 11

Economy News

Despite visa hurdles, Indian student enrollment in US hits all-time high

Here's why India and UK are acting like cowards on the free trade agreement

Next Story