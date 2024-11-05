Hero MotoCorp plans to enter Europe, UK markets in second half of 2025

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday said it is planning to enter Europe and the UK markets from the second half of 2025 as it looks to further consolidate its presence overseas.

The New Delhi-headquartered two-wheeler major sells its products in 48 countries across Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

"Hero MotoCorp continues to be a trusted global leader, known for reliability and resilience of our machines. This enduring trust and our world-class products form the foundation as we expand into Europe and the UK," Hero MotoCorp Executive Chairman Pawan Munjal said here at EICMA.

The company will enter the markets riding on a new electric scooter -- the VIDA Z.

Subsequently, the company plans to expand its range to high capacity premium internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycles.

The company's existing and new product range will suitably cater to the present and future requirements of European markets, Hero MotoCorp stated.

The company also announced the appointment of distributors in Italy -- Pelpi International S.r.l.

It had earlier entered into commercial agreements with partners in Spain, Noria Motos SLU; France, GD France; and UK, MotoGB UK.

Hero MotoCorp said it has developed VIDA Z, keeping a global audience in mind.

The VIDA Z comes with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PMSM) drive train, which offers the best combination of efficiency, low maintenance and performance, the company said.

The modular architecture can accommodate a range of battery capacity starting from 2.2 kWh and going up to 4.4 kWh battery, it added.

The two-wheeler major also unveiled three new motorcycles -- the Xpulse 210, the Xtreme 250R, and the Karizma XMR 250 here at EICMA.

"The company aims to push boundaries and set new standards in innovation and sustainability. We are driven by our commitment to pioneering technologies that shape a future of mobility designed to benefit generations to come," Munjal said.

Hero MotoCorp has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh.

It also has two R&D facilities -- the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and Tech Centre Germany (TCG) near Munich.

Earlier this week, Hero MotoCorp reported a 13 per cent rise in sales during the festival period in India this year at 15.98 lakh units, compared to the year-ago period.

The company achieved its highest-ever retail sales during the 32-day festival period, starting from Navratri.