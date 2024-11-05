Suzuki Motor unveils battery EV model e-Vitara; to start production in 2025

Suzuki Motor Corporation has unveiled its first mass-production battery electric vehicle (BEV) model, the e Vitara, in Milan, Italy. Production will commence at Suzuki Motor Gujarat in India in spring 2025, with sales expected to begin in various countries, including Europe, India, and Japan, around summer 2025.

The e-VITARA is based on the concept model “eVX”, which was showcased at the Auto Expo held in India in January 2023, and at the Japan Mobility Show in October of the same year. It marks Suzuki's first global strategic BEV model. With the concept of “Emotional Versatile Cruiser,” the e-VITARA features a design that combines a sense of advanced technology and strength, a BEV powertrain that delivers a nimble and sharp driving experience, an electric 4WD system “ALLGRIP-e” that provides not only off-road capability but also powerful performance, and a newly developed platform “HEARTECT-e” specifically for BEVs.

“The e-VITARA is our first BEV, developed through repeated trial and error to create an easy-to-use BEV for our customers. In order to realize a carbon neutral society, we will provide a variety of options, including BEVs, hybrid vehicles, and CNG vehicles, tailored to specific regions. Introduction of the e-VITARA represents a significant milestone in achieving carbon neutrality. Following the launch of the e-VITARA, we will continue to expand our BEV line up and propose mobility solutions tailored to the needs of specific countries and regions," said Toshihiro Suzuki, Representative Director and President, Suzuki Motor Corporation.

Main Features of the e VITARA

The design theme is “High-Tech & Adventure”, embodying the advanced feel of a BEV and the robust nature of an SUV, inspiring a sense of adventure. The exterior features a striking design characterised by large-diameter tires and a long wheelbase, while the interior incorporates an integrated display with advanced equipment and tough-looking panels and center console, reflecting the “High-Tech & Adventure” theme.

The BEV powertrain consists of the highly efficient eAxle that integrates the motor and inverter, along with the lithium iron-phosphate batteries designed for safety and reliability. It achieves the characteristic nimble acceleration from a standstill and sharp acceleration during overtaking from low to high speeds.

“ALLGRIP-e” is an electric 4WD system that utilizes Suzuki's expertise in four wheel drive technology, featuring two independent eAxles at the front and rear. This system not only provides powerful performance but also allows for precise control with excellent responsiveness. Additionally, it includes a Trail mode that enables smooth escape from rough terrain by applying brakes to spinning tires and distributing drive torque to the opposite tire (LSD function).

The platform employs the newly developed “HEARTECT-e” specifically for BEVs. It features a lightweight structure, high-voltage protection, and a spacious interior due to the short overhang. The main floor eliminates the underfloor members to maximise battery capacity.