Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp's corporate communication head Bharatendu Kabi resigns

Hero MotoCorp's corporate communication head Bharatendu Kabi resigns

In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said Kabi has decided to step down from his role after nearly two decades of service with the company

Hero MotoCorp
Kabi's contributions have played a significant role in strengthening the company's brand presence, official said. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Head of Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility Bharatendu Kabi has resigned from the company.

In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said Kabi has decided to step down from his role after nearly two decades of service with the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"His strategic guidance has been instrumental, especially during critical moments like the separation from our former joint venture partner Honda in 2010-11," he stated.

Kabi's contributions have played a significant role in strengthening the company's brand presence, Gupta said.

His last day with the company will be July 31, 2024, he added.

Also Read

Hero MotoCorp zooms 6% on robust Q4 performance; brokerages remain bullish

Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy partner on interoperable EV charging stations

Hero MotoCorp Q4 Preview: Company may report up to 27% growth in profit

Hero MotoCorp opens assembly facility with 75,000 units capacity in Nepal

Hero MotoCorp partners with CG Motors to expand operations in Nepal

Adani Ports signs 30-year concession pact to operate Tanzania Port Terminal

REC board approves raising borrowing limit in foreign currency to $24 bn

After market rally, NMDC stock appears to price in the positives

Aurobindo arm TheraNym inks pact with MSD for biologics manufacturing

Bank of India floats 666 days term deposits bucket with 7.3% rate

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Hero MotoCorpCorporate social responsibility

First Published: May 31 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story