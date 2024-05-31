Hero MotoCorp's corporate communication head Bharatendu Kabi resigns

Hero MotoCorp on Friday said Head of Corporate Communication & Corporate Social Responsibility Bharatendu Kabi has resigned from the company.

In a regulatory filing, Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta said Kabi has decided to step down from his role after nearly two decades of service with the company.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"His strategic guidance has been instrumental, especially during critical moments like the separation from our former joint venture partner Honda in 2010-11," he stated.

Kabi's contributions have played a significant role in strengthening the company's brand presence, Gupta said.

His last day with the company will be July 31, 2024, he added.