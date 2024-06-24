Home / Companies / News / Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of few models by up to Rs 1,500 from July

Hero MotoCorp to raise prices of few models by up to Rs 1,500 from July

The revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs

Hero MotoCorp
Hero MotoCorp sells a range of bikes including high selling Splendor range, HF Deluxe and Glamour. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:41 AM IST
Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it will hike prices of select motorcycle and scooter models by up to Rs 1,500 with effect from July 1, 2024 in order to partially offset the impact of higher input costs.

The price revision will be up to Rs 1,500 and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific model and market, the country's largest two-wheeler maker said in a statement.

"The revision has been necessitated to partially offset the impact of higher input costs," it added.

Hero MotoCorp sells a range of bikes including high selling Splendor range, HF Deluxe and Glamour.

Scooter range includes Xoom and Destini 125 XTEC.

Shares of Hero MotoCorp were trading 0.46 per cent up at Rs 5,477.20 apiece on the BSE.

Topics :Hero MotoCorpHero groupMotorcyclesmotorcycle makers in India

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:41 AM IST

