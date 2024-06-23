IBBI releases liquidation progress report format; seeks stakeholder inputs

The IBBI has issued a new format for the submission of progress reports during liquidation process, as mandated by (liquidation process) norms, and sought stakeholder inputs by July 12.

The initiative will ensure a standardised and streamlined approach to reporting, benefitting both insolvency professionals and adjudicating authorities. Also, it will ensure consistency and clarity across all submissions.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"To streamline the process and ensure uniformity in the structure of these reports filed by the liquidators before the Adjudicating Authority, it would be beneficial for insolvency professionals (IPs) and the adjudicating authority if there were a standardised format," the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI) said.

In February this year, IBBI in a circular, mandated that these reports be shared with members of the stakeholders' consultation committee, contingent on a confidentiality agreement.

Currently, as per the IBBI's norms, the regulator outlines that the progress report must include various pieces of information, including details on the appointment, tenure, and cessation of appointment of professionals, and settlement of the list of stakeholders.

Further it will also include, the status of any property that remains to be sold, distributions to stakeholders, and the distribution of unsold property to stakeholders.

"Additionally, the report should cover the fee due to and received by the liquidator, the remuneration or fee paid to professionals appointed by the liquidator, developments in any material litigation involving the corporate debtor, and the filing and developments in applications for avoidance of transactions," the insolvency regulator said in the circular.

In the circular, which was issued on June 21, the IBBI -- a statutory body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs -- has invited public comments by July 12.