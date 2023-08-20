Home / Companies / News / Hikal appoints Berjis Desai, Ramachandra Vinnakot as independent directors

Pharmaceuticals and crop protection firm Hikal on Sunday said it has appointed Berjis Minoo Desai and Ramachandra Kaundinya Vinnakota as additional directors to its Board.

Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
The appointments as independent directors extend for five-year terms, effective October 1, 2023, pending approval by the company's shareholders, Hikal Ltd said in a statement.

"Their extraordinary expertise, diverse insights, and proven leadership will undoubtedly enrich our governance and bringing heft to our strategic decisions, fostering our continued growth," Hikal Founder and Executive Chairman Jai Hiremath stated.

First Published: Aug 20 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

