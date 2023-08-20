Expect to hit full-year profitability in FY24: Practo CEO Shashank ND

Shashank N D, chief executive officer and co-founder of healthcare technology and services company Practo, has been concentrating on his health for the past nine months, engaging in activities such as weight training and running around 100 kilometres per month. Shashank's newfound focus on health parallels Practo's journey towards profitability.

“As Practo became healthier towards profitability, I also got healthier,” Shashank revealed in an interview.



Practo is looking forward to doubling its revenue in FY24, anticipating 100 per cent growth year-on-year and aiming to deliver about Rs 400 crore in revenue in FY24. The company projects positive cash flow and a fully profitable year with an annual Ebitda of around Rs 5 crore.

In terms of growth, Practo's revenue soared by 100 per cent, rising from Rs 105 crore in FY21 to Rs 200 crore in FY22. The group's overall losses escalated from Rs 79 crore in FY21 to Rs 146 crore in FY22, but the firm confirmed that it ended FY23 with Ebitda neutral and positive cash flow.



Founded 15 years ago as a software-as-a-service start-up, Practo is now amplifying its reach using a ‘Phygital’ strategy, seamlessly integrating digital and physical experiences. A recent example of this approach is 'Transform', a diabetes management and remission programme.

“During the Covid-19 pandemic, we went to everyone's homes. And now we are capitalising on those tailwinds and creating integrated healthcare where online and offline (Phygital) are closely linked together,” Shashank explained.



One innovative initiative is Practo's ‘Excellence Score’, in which the company conducts thorough equipment audits in clinics and hospitals. From these audits, Practo develops a score reflecting the facilities' quality and standards, sharing this information with patients on the platform to enhance transparency and trust.

Practo has forged a health ecosystem connecting patients, doctors, pharmacies, diagnostics, clinics, and hospitals. The platform serves approximately 180 million patients annually, with over 1.2 lakh doctor partners across 22 countries. “We have been deeply present in Tier-I cities, but we believe that our penetration in tier-two and tier-three cities will certainly increase in the coming years,” Shashank noted.



In terms of business, Practo's B2B software accounts for 15-20 per cent, and its B2C platform constitutes about 80-85 per cent. This includes appointment booking, e-pharmacy, e-diagnostics, and corporate subscription businesses, alongside telemedicine, chronic care (Transform), and secondary care surgeries.

Another promising avenue for Practo is government healthcare projects. As the government progresses in constructing digital healthcare infrastructure, Practo actively collaborates with the National Health Authority (NHA), supporting initiatives from both the doctor and patient sides. This includes in-depth integration with the Unified Health Interface (UHI), a network facilitating interoperability in health services, and alignment with the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) Stack.



Under UHI, Practo has been selected as one of the early partners for the NHA's current pilot. The firm is also a partner in the Personal Health Records (PHR) protocol, enabling consumers to link their health records with healthcare episodes. Shashank expressed that Practo, having the largest base of consumers and doctors, will play a pivotal role in encouraging ABDM adoption.

Industry data suggests that the total pre-ABDM consultations were valued at approximately $4 billion per year, a figure likely to double post-ABDM. In response to this opportunity, Practo stated that its clinic management software, Practo Ray, developed in 2008, is ABDM compliant. Over the years, it has handled more than 190 million appointments.