Himadri invests AUD 10.32 mn for stake in Australia battery tech firm



Sicona is a Sydney-based company that has a technology used in the anodes (negative electrodes) of lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries used for mobility and storing renewable energy, said Himadri, a speciality chemicals firm, in an exchange filing. Himadri Speciality Chemical said on Wednesday it has invested AUD 10.32 million (in cash, Rs 58 crore approximately) in Sicona Battery Technologies Pty Ltd for a 12.79 per cent stake.



The technology delivers 50 per cent to 100 per cent higher capacity than conventional graphite anodes. Its anode materials can deliver more than 50 per cent higher cell energy density than current Li-ion batteries, said Himadri. Sicona has commercialised a silicon-composite battery anode materials technology that was developed at the Australian Institute for Innovative Materials (AIIM), it said.



Himadri’s investment is expected to accelerate product development for Sicona and expedite the commercial deployment of the anode technology. Himadri said that the decision to invest in Sicona aligns with its vision to produce high-quality anode materials and explore innovative technologies in the battery material segment.



“We are delighted to acquire a stake in Sicona Battery Technologies. Sicona’s ground-breaking research and cost-effective and highly scalable approach to silicon anode manufacturing perfectly complement our strategic objectives,” said Anurag Choudhary, chairman & managing director of Himadri Speciality Chemical. Himadri will have two nominee directors on Sicona’s board.