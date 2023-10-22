Hindustan Zinc plans to bet on industrial residue, e-waste recycling

Vedanta-promoted Hindustan Zinc plans to explore opportunities in the recycling space, including extraction of metals from industrial residue and electronic waste, said company executives. As part of the proposed demerger of business, the company had earlier stated that recycling would be a potential third business entity.

"Going forward, the world’s most valuable companies will be those which are in the recycling business," said Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer for Hindustan Zinc, elaborating on the third proposed separate business unit of recycling.

In September, Hindustan Zinc announced it would consider possible options for a separation of its business units into zinc, lead and silver, and recycling.



"We are looking to see if there is scope for us to recover gold, silver, and copper from e-waste," said Misra, adding the company will explore tie-ups with foreign companies on the technology side.

In June, clean-tech company EnviroGold Global announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Zinc and Runaya Green Tech to evaluate the EnviroGold Global metal recovery process on the waste streams from various Hindustan Zinc operations.

In addition to e-waste, Hindustan Zinc is also expected to explore recycling opportunities on the industrial side. "We can clean up smelter residue, furnace residue, boiler residue, and even utility scrap, to re-process and deliver metals," said Misra.



Commenting on at what stage these plans were, Misra said, "Laboratory work is ongoing for extraction of such metals. We have had successful experiments with extraction of metals from smelter residue." The company did not share an investment figure or other capacity addition details.

As part of the proposed plan for the separation of business units, Hindustan Zinc has appointed an independent agency to submit a report on the proposal. The report is expected in the next four to six weeks and is likely to offer more clarity.

Incidentally, Anil Agarwal, promoter for Vedanta, started his entrepreneurial journey as a metal scrap dealer in the mid-1970s in India.