Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc turns into a net debt firm for first time in 20 years

Hindustan Zinc turns into a net debt firm for first time in 20 years

HZL was sitting on cash and equivalents worth Rs 20,665 crore at the end of FY22

Krishna Kant Mumbai
Premium
Hindustan Zinc turns into a net debt firm for first time in 20 years

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The improvement in the balance sheet of Vedanta Resources, the holding company of Vedanta Group, seems to be happening at the expense of its key operating firms such as Hindustan Zinc (HZL).
HZL has turned from a debt-free company to an indebted one (on a net basis) in FY23 for the first time in more than 20 years. The metal producer gave all its accumulated cash reserves through a special dividend last financial year and was forced to borrow additionally to fund its capex plans.
The country’s top zinc and silver producer ended FY23 with a net debt of Rs 1,780 crore as against a negative net debt of Rs 17,821 crore at the end of March 2022.

Also Read

Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Vedanta Resources' liquidity depends on $2 bn fundraising: S&P report

Vedanta to sell its foreign zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn

Vedanta may buy 6% more stake in Hindustan Zinc for Rs 7,900 cr

Arihant Capital settle case with Sebi, pays Rs 17 lakh as settlement charge

Axis Bank reports Rs 5,361 cr loss in Q4 on Citi acquisition payout

SBI raises $750 mn through bonds to fund offshore business growth

Pharma firm Ipca Labs' plant gets 3 observations from US drugs regulator

HUL Q4 results: Net profit rises 12.8% to Rs 2,600 crore, revenue up 10.5%

Topics :HZLVedanta ResourcesHindustan Zinc

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 10:29 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story