Hindustan Zinc turns into a net debt firm for first time in 20 years

The country’s top zinc and silver producer ended FY23 with a net debt of Rs 1,780 crore as against a negative net debt of Rs 17,821 crore at the end of March 2022.

HZL has turned from a debt-free company to an indebted one (on a net basis) in FY23 for the first time in more than 20 years. The metal producer gave all its accumulated cash reserves through a special dividend last financial year and was forced to borrow additionally to fund its capex plans.