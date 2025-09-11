H&M marks 10 years in India with launch of new beauty product line

Fast fashion retailer H&M on Thursday announced the debut of its beauty line in India, with a range of locally produced make-up and fragrances along with a wider selection of globally sourced beauty tools. The collection under the “H&M Beauty concept” will be available from 2 October across all brand channels.

The collection, with over 200 products across make-up, fragrance, and beauty tools, is the latest entrant in India’s growing beauty market. The Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to reach $34 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Nykaa and Redseer.

The Swedish retailer marks 10 years of operations in India this year. In 2022, it expanded its offering with the launch of H&M Home in the country.