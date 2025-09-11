Home / Companies / News / H&M marks 10 years in India with launch of new beauty product line

H&M is launching its beauty line in India on October 2 with 200 products across make-up, fragrances, and beauty tools as it marks 10 years of operations in India

Fast fashion retailer H&M, H&M
The Swedish retailer marks 10 years of operations in India this year. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Fast fashion retailer H&M on Thursday announced the debut of its beauty line in India, with a range of locally produced make-up and fragrances along with a wider selection of globally sourced beauty tools. The collection under the “H&M Beauty concept” will be available from 2 October across all brand channels.
 
The collection, with over 200 products across make-up, fragrance, and beauty tools, is the latest entrant in India’s growing beauty market. The Indian beauty and personal care market is expected to reach $34 billion by 2028, according to a recent report by Nykaa and Redseer.
 
The Swedish retailer marks 10 years of operations in India this year. In 2022, it expanded its offering with the launch of H&M Home in the country.
 
“We are thrilled to bring H&M Beauty concept to India for the very first time. This launch is a true milestone in our journey, made even more special as we celebrate ten years of H&M India. It reflects our commitment to making fashion and beauty more accessible and reaching more fashion aspirers across the country,” said Helena Kuylenstierna, Director, H&M India, in a release.
 
While make-up products will be priced under ₹799, the fragrance range will start at ₹1,299.
 
“Building on this milestone, we’re excited to introduce H&M Beauty to such a vibrant and diverse market. Our ambition is to create a destination where fashion and beauty seamlessly come together, offering customers an inspiring line-up that combines trend-forward design, quality, and inclusivity. We want every customer, whether shopping in-store or online, to walk away with a complete look that empowers self-expression and makes beauty fun and accessible for all,” said Cathrine Wigzell, Global General Manager, H&M Beauty, in the release.
 

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

