Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the completion of a definitive transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire Stugeron brand across the EMEA regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets.
Stugeron contains Cinnarizine, an antihistamine indicated for the treatment of vestibular disturbances and vertigo.
The acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for the Hyderabad-based drug firm to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.
Dr Reddy's acquisition of the brand reflects a steady advancement in the company's efforts to expand into the anti-vertigo therapeutic segment, contributing to the continued development of CNS portfolio, said MV Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories.
"Backed by our strong market access, we intend to extend the reach of Stugeron and its associated products across 18 key markets in the APAC and EMEA regions, including India and Vietnam," he added.
This strategic step is in line with the drug firm's broader commitment to improving patient access and advancing toward the goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app