Dr Reddy's signs pact with J&J to acquire vertigo treatment brand

The acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for the Hyderabad-based drug firm to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio

dr reddy's laboratory , dr reddy , drl pharma sector
This strategic step is in line with the drug firm's broader commitment to improving patient access.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday announced the completion of a definitive transaction with Johnson & Johnson to acquire Stugeron brand across the EMEA regions, with India and Vietnam as key markets.

Stugeron contains Cinnarizine, an antihistamine indicated for the treatment of vestibular disturbances and vertigo.

The acquisition presents a strategic opportunity for the Hyderabad-based drug firm to expand its footprint in the anti-vertigo space as well as strengthen its Central Nervous System (CNS) portfolio, Dr Reddy's Laboratories said in a statement.

Dr Reddy's acquisition of the brand reflects a steady advancement in the company's efforts to expand into the anti-vertigo therapeutic segment, contributing to the continued development of CNS portfolio, said MV Ramana, CEO, Branded Markets (India and Emerging Markets), Dr Reddy's Laboratories.

"Backed by our strong market access, we intend to extend the reach of Stugeron and its associated products across 18 key markets in the APAC and EMEA regions, including India and Vietnam," he added.

This strategic step is in line with the drug firm's broader commitment to improving patient access and advancing toward the goal of reaching over 1.5 billion patients by 2030, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Dr ReddysJohnson and JohnsonJohnson & JohnsonVertigo

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

