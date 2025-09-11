Home / Companies / News / Online gaming platform Zupee to let go 170 employees after RMG ban

Online gaming platform Zupee to let go 170 employees after RMG ban

Zupee has cut 170 roles, about 30 per cent of its workforce, after the new Online Gaming Act banned real-money games, while offering support and insurance cover

Zupee
Zupee joins the list of other firms such as Games24x7, Baazi Games, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) that are trimming their workforce| Image: LinkedIn
Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 11:57 AM IST
Online gaming platform Zupee on Thursday said that 170 employee roles have been impacted as the company braces for the impact of the new Online Gaming Act, which prohibits all real-money games (RMG) such as Ludo, poker, rummy, and fantasy sports.
 
The company said the impacted employees represent about 30 per cent of its total headcount.
 
Zupee joins the list of other firms such as Games24x7, Baazi Games, and Mobile Premier League (MPL) that are trimming their workforce.
 
“This has been a tough call for us, but was necessary to adapt to the new regulatory framework. Our colleagues who are leaving us have been an integral part of Zupee’s journey and we will always remain thankful for their contribution in building Zupee into what it is today,” said Dilsher Singh Malhi, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company.
 
Apart from the notice period, Zupee said it is offering additional financial support linked to years of service for its employees.
 
The Gurugram-based firm said the health and insurance coverage for affected employees will remain active for its full term even after they leave the company.
 
“In addition, we have set up a ₹1 crore medical support fund to provide extra security, so no one feels unprotected while they explore their next opportunity,” it said in a statement.
 
The company added it will prioritise rehiring its workforce when new roles open up.
 
Zupee has a base of 150 million registered users.
 
The company plans to focus on online social games and other entertainment products.
 
Layoffs at companies come on the back of a complete shutdown of the RMG business at various firms. This has prompted gaming platforms to introduce steep cost cuts even as they pivot to newer business ventures.
 

Topics :online gamesonline gamingonline gamers

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

