HN Reliance Foundation Hospital launches tele-robotic surgery programme

H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) has launched a tele-robotic surgery programme, which it said is a first of its kind in India, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health and Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar.

How does the tele-robotic surgery programme work?

The programme enables surgeons at HNRFH to perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries remotely at partner centres using Reliance Jio’s digital network.

What was the first procedure and what does the system enable for patients?

The first procedure under the programme was conducted at the Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, led by HNRFH’s director of urology-oncology. The system allows surgeons in Mumbai to operate on patients in non-metro regions, potentially reducing travel requirements and providing timely access to complex surgical interventions.

What are the key features of the tele-robotic platform? The tele-robotic system is indigenously developed and supports real-time tele-transmission. The platform integrates robotic technology with secure, low-latency connectivity to facilitate coordination between remote surgeons and on-site medical teams. The programme also includes training and mentoring for local healthcare staff to support the adoption of robotic procedures. What did HNRFH and Jio executives say? Tarang Gianchandani, group chief executive officer – healthcare initiatives and chief executive officer of HNRFH, said, “For decades, specialised surgical care has remained concentrated in a few urban centres leaving millions without timely access for treatment. Through our Tele-Robotic Surgery Program, we are changing that reality by reimagining how complex surgical care is delivered across India.”