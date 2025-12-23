Home / Companies / News / HN Reliance Foundation Hospital launches tele-robotic surgery programme

HN Reliance Foundation Hospital launches tele-robotic surgery programme

HN Reliance Foundation Hospital has launched a tele-robotic surgery programme, allowing Mumbai surgeons to remotely perform, guide robotic procedures at a Jamnagar partner centre using Jio's network

The programme enables surgeons at HNRFH to perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries remotely at partner centres using Reliance Jio's digital network.
The programme enables surgeons at HNRFH to perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries remotely at partner centres using Reliance Jio’s digital network.
Anjali Singh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:28 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
H N Reliance Foundation Hospital (HNRFH) has launched a tele-robotic surgery programme, which it said is a first of its kind in India, in collaboration with the Dhirubhai Ambani Occupational Health and Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar.
 
How does the tele-robotic surgery programme work? 
The programme enables surgeons at HNRFH to perform and guide robotic-assisted surgeries remotely at partner centres using Reliance Jio’s digital network.
 
What was the first procedure and what does the system enable for patients? 
The first procedure under the programme was conducted at the Community Medical Centre in Jamnagar, led by HNRFH’s director of urology-oncology. The system allows surgeons in Mumbai to operate on patients in non-metro regions, potentially reducing travel requirements and providing timely access to complex surgical interventions.
 
What are the key features of the tele-robotic platform? 
The tele-robotic system is indigenously developed and supports real-time tele-transmission. The platform integrates robotic technology with secure, low-latency connectivity to facilitate coordination between remote surgeons and on-site medical teams. The programme also includes training and mentoring for local healthcare staff to support the adoption of robotic procedures.
 
What did HNRFH and Jio executives say? 
Tarang Gianchandani, group chief executive officer – healthcare initiatives and chief executive officer of HNRFH, said, “For decades, specialised surgical care has remained concentrated in a few urban centres leaving millions without timely access for treatment. Through our Tele-Robotic Surgery Program, we are changing that reality by reimagining how complex surgical care is delivered across India.”
 
Anish Shah, chief operating officer of Jio Platforms, said the project demonstrates how digital infrastructure can support the delivery of precision medical procedures across distant locations.
 
“The Tele-Robotic Surgery Program, at a remote location in Jamnagar, is a powerful demonstration of how Jio’s digital infrastructure can transform essential services at a national scale. By providing the secure, ultra-low-latency connectivity required for remote robotic surgeries, we are helping redefine what equitable access to advanced healthcare can look like across the country,” Shah said.
 
What is HNRFH and what services does it offer? 
HNRFH, located in Girgaon, South Mumbai, is a 360-bed multispecialty hospital accredited by Joint Commission International and NABH. The hospital offers services across multiple specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurology, multi-organ transplant, gastroenterology and critical care.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hyundai becomes ICC premier partner for six major tournaments through 2027

Premium

Industry may remain flat in 2026, but we aim double-digit: Samsung India

Unity SFB's Aviom Housing acquisition may take 3-4 months to complete

Brookfield India Reit raises ₹2,000 crore via sustainability-linked bonds

GAIL signs MoU with Chhattisgarh for 12.7 LMT gas-based urea project

Topics :Company NewsReliance GroupReliance Jiohospitals

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 8:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story