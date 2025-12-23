Hyundai becomes ICC premier partner for six major tournaments through 2027

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 8:18 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), the parent of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Tuesday signed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to become a premier partner for six major ICC tournaments, across both men’s and women’s events, through 2027.
What rights does the ICC partnership include?
"These rights include participating in iconic matchday moments such as the coin toss, securing prominent in-stadium branding, and offering bespoke fan experiences," the company stated in a press release.
What does this partnership mean for Hyundai’s presence in cricket?
The partnership strengthens HMC’s presence in global cricket, marking its return to the sport after its earlier association with the ICC between 2011 and 2015.
What did HMIL’s top executive say about the partnership?
Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer designate, HMIL, said: “This partnership reflects Hyundai’s strong commitment to India and growing importance of the India market in Hyundai’s global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR (public relations), digital, experiential and dealerships to maximise this opportunity across the country.”
How will Hyundai engage fans at ICC events?
Under the agreement, HMC will engage fans at ICC events through on-ground activations, vehicle displays, and digital initiatives aimed at improving audience interaction.
What do recent sales numbers in India show?
Hyundai's volume sales in India dropped by 6.7 per cent year-on-year in the April-November period of this financial year, as per data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam).
What did HMC’s CEO say about the cricket tie-up?
José Muñoz, president and chief executive officer of HMC, stated: "Cricket and Hyundai share a relentless drive to improve and the resilience to rise to every challenge. We are honored to partner with the ICC and connect with over two billion passionate fans worldwide."
"In key markets like India, where cricket is a way of life, this partnership deepens our connection with the customers and communities who inspire everything we do. We look forward to creating memorable experiences together at these iconic tournaments," he added.
