Hyundai becomes ICC premier partner for six major tournaments through 2027

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC), the parent of Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL), on Tuesday signed a deal with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to become a premier partner for six major ICC tournaments, across both men’s and women’s events, through 2027.

What rights does the ICC partnership include?

"These rights include participating in iconic matchday moments such as the coin toss, securing prominent in-stadium branding, and offering bespoke fan experiences," the company stated in a press release.

What does this partnership mean for Hyundai’s presence in cricket?

The partnership strengthens HMC’s presence in global cricket, marking its return to the sport after its earlier association with the ICC between 2011 and 2015.

What did HMIL’s top executive say about the partnership? Tarun Garg, managing director and chief executive officer designate, HMIL, said: “This partnership reflects Hyundai’s strong commitment to India and growing importance of the India market in Hyundai’s global operations. We look forward to some thrilling cricketing action and are ready with a 360-degree communication approach across PR (public relations), digital, experiential and dealerships to maximise this opportunity across the country.” How will Hyundai engage fans at ICC events? Under the agreement, HMC will engage fans at ICC events through on-ground activations, vehicle displays, and digital initiatives aimed at improving audience interaction.