Hoax bomb threats disrupt flights in India for third consecutive day

The menace of bomb threats has continued to disrupt airline operations in the country for the third consecutive day as three Indian carriers received bomb threats on Wednesday.

Flights of three Indian carriers—Akasa Air, Air India Express, and IndiGo—were affected on Wednesday after they received threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The topic of these bomb threats, which have caused disruptions to numerous Indian flights, was discussed in a parliamentary committee meeting on Wednesday.

During the session, Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam informed members that the individuals responsible are being identified and appropriate measures are being taken. Vualnam, speaking at the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha, mentioned that investigators have made some progress and are continuing efforts on other similar cases.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered a First Information Report (FIR) related to the bomb threats and has launched a probe into the matter.

On Wednesday, a Delhi-Bengaluru Akasa Air flight with 184 passengers on board was diverted back to the national capital after the aircraft received a security alert.

An Akasa Air spokesperson stated that the airline’s emergency response teams monitored the situation on flight number QP 1335, following which passengers were deplaned.

“The captain followed all required emergency procedures, diverted the flight back to Delhi, and landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport at 13:48 hrs. According to the prescribed safety and security procedures, the aircraft was taken to an isolation bay upon landing,” the spokesperson added.

An IndiGo flight (6E 651) on the Mumbai-Delhi route was diverted to Ahmedabad following another security-related alert, the airline said.

“The aircraft was isolated, and all passengers were safely disembarked. We worked closely with the relevant authorities, and standard operating procedures were followed,” the airline said in a statement.

An Air India Express flight was escorted by Singapore’s Air Force on the same day following a bomb threat received by the airline. The plane landed at Changi Airport after the threat was detected.

Air India Express, the low-cost subsidiary of Air India, did not respond to a request for comment sent by *Business Standard*.

There has been a surge in hoax bomb threats on airlines in the past few days.

On Tuesday, seven flights, including one bound for the US, received bomb threats, prompting security agencies to conduct counter-terrorist drills at specific airports.

Flights, including an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Bengaluru via Ayodhya, a SpiceJet flight from Darbhanga to Mumbai, an Akasa Air flight from Bagdogra to Bengaluru, an Air India flight from Delhi to Chicago, an IndiGo flight from Saudi Arabia to Lucknow, an Alliance Air Amritsar-Dehradun-Delhi flight, and an Air India Express flight from Madurai to Singapore faced threats on Tuesday.

On Monday, two IndiGo international flights were delayed, while one Air India flight originating from Mumbai Airport was diverted following bomb threats, which later turned out to be hoaxes.

Air India's Mumbai-New York flight was diverted to Delhi. IndiGo’s two flights scheduled for Jeddah and Muscat were delayed for 11 and seven hours, respectively.

(With inputs from Deepak Patel)