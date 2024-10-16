India considers risk that Canada may charge senior govt officials

Sudhi Ranjan Sen

India’s government is considering the risk that senior officials could face court charges if a diplomatic fallout with Canada worsens, Indian officials familiar with the matter said.

The two countries expelled each others' envoys on Monday, dramatically widening their rift after the Canadian police implicated Indian diplomats and agents in homicides and extortion of Canadians in that country. The allegations relate to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's accusations a year ago that Indian government officials were involved in the murder of a Sikh activist in British Columbia.

New Delhi is considering various scenarios if relations between the two countries deteriorate, including the shutdown of consulates, visa delays for Indians and the possibility senior government officials could face court summons and charges in Canada, Indian officials said, asking not to be identified because of the sensitivity of the issue.



The officials didn’t disclose which government personnel could face charges. India’s External Affairs Minister didn’t respond to an email seeking further information.



India has denied the allegations made by the Canadian police. No specific details of the case were provided to India’s government, the officials said, although Canadian officials on Monday said they’d shared information and discussed the case with their counterparts.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is concerned that Canadian consulates in India may be shut down as diplomatic staff drop, triggering visa delays and frustrating the vast number of Indians diaspora who travel frequently between the two countries, the officials said.



About 427,000 Indian students study in Canada. In addition, there are more than 1 million Canadians of Indian descent and about 1 million non-resident Indians in the North American nation, according to government data.



Canada has no plans to close any consulates in India, according to a Canadian government official who asked not to be identified to discuss sensitive matters. Canada has said it would like to see its full diplomatic presence in India restored and objected to the expulsion of six diplomats this week as well as the ousting of 41 Canadian diplomats last year, which reduced Canada’s presence in the country by two-thirds.



Global Affairs Canada, the country’s foreign ministry, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.



India’s expulsion of dozens of Canadian diplomats last year and its decision to halt visa applications from Canada caused substantial visa delays, resulting in widespread discontent among students, business professionals and the diaspora. India subsequently eased some of the restrictions.



Canada’s immigration department said in a statement Tuesday that Indian nationals and residents can continue to apply for studies in the country.



Diplomatic relations between the two countries plunged after Trudeau alleged last year there were “credible” links between Indian agents and the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist and Canadian citizen. New Delhi described the accusations as “absurd,” and has repeatedly denied any involvement in the murder of Nijjar, who India had declared a terrorist.

India on Monday accused Trudeau’s government of targeting its officials and endangering their safety.



--With assistance from Laura Dhillon Kane.