Homegrown ReNew finds place in '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list

Homegrown green energy player ReNew has found a place in the top '15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch' list, prepared by US-based MIT Technology Review.

"I am proud to share that the prestigious MIT Technology Review has listed ReNew in its inaugural list of 15 Climate Tech Companies to Watch', a new global list highlighting established businesses and startups that have the greatest potential to substantially reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and climate threats," Sumant Sinha, founder, Chairman and CEO of ReNew, said.

He made the remarks in an internal communication to the company's employees.

The editorial team at MIT Technology Review undertook an exhaustive process, involving consultation with multiple industry experts, investors, academic sources, and global editors while scanning through company materials, comparing technical approaches, and assessing the scientific credibility of various claims before arriving at the final list, he noted.

"ReNew, finding its place in the very first edition, among recognisable global players, is a testament to our pioneering work in the field of clean energy and climate action. As we increasingly play a critical role in India's energy transition, this recognition also acknowledges our potential to help India get closer to its decarbonisation targets by pursuing new areas like battery storage and cleaner forms of hydrogen," he said.

The list, premiered on Wednesday at this year's MIT ClimateTech conference, joins MIT's long-running features covering important new developments in science and technology, focusing on companies developing technologies that could achieve low enough costs and large enough scales to transform massive sectors.