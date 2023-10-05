Home / Companies / News / Adani Wilmar volume growth in double-digit in in July-September quarter

Adani Wilmar volume growth in double-digit in in July-September quarter

Rural sales grew at a faster rate due to a higher focus on increasing its rural distribution network

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 8:47 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Adani Wilmar delivered double-digit volume growth on the back of opportunity in the packaged staple foods and strong execution in the July-September quarter, the company said in its quarterly update ahead of its results.

Rural sales grew at a faster rate due to a higher focus on increasing its rural distribution network.

“While the volume growth was strong, the sales value decline on a year-on-year basis is reflective of the sharp fall in global edible oil prices,” it said in its update.

Its edible oil segment volumes grew by around 5 per cent year-on-year in the July-September quarter, with the branded business volumes growing at a faster rate of 12 per cent compared to last year.

In the food and FMCG segment, the company’s domestic market revenue from branded products has been growing at over 40 per cent year-on-year rate for the last eight quarters and contributed around 80 per cent to the overall segment revenue in the quarter, it said in its update.

“The profitability for the quarter remained under stress due to divergent trends in the spot and future prices of edible oils. Further, the local edible oil prices were also under pressure due to excessive imports by the industry in recent months,” it said.

Adani Wilmar’s direct distribution has reached 6.5 lakh retail outlets during the quarter.

Also Read

Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune

Adani Wilmar reports 60% fall in net profit in Q4FY23, revenue up 7%

Adani Wilmar slips 5% on report Adani Enterprises looking to exit company

Stocks to watch: Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tata Motors, Adani Wilmar, BBQ Nation

FMCG sales slow on lower stocking; home care only category to report growth

Amazon India creates over 100k job opportunities ahead of festival sale

Oyo Hotels in talks with Apollo to refinance $660 million loan: Report

Equity capital market league tables see a significant reshuffle at the top

Securities Appellate Tribunal relief for Vedanta in Cairn buyback case

CRISIL Ratings places Vedanta under watch with negative implications

Topics :Edible oil pricesAdani WilmarFMCG firmsrural sales of FMCG products

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 8:47 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

TCS to modernise unemployment claims system of US state of Georgia

Russia surpasses UAE as India's top naphtha supplier amid discounts

Sports News

MS Dhoni's new vintage look sets social media on fire, check it out here

Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

India News

AAP may stand accused in Delhi Excise Policy Case following MP arrest

PM Modi's appeal to purchase Khadi leads to record sales worth Rs 1.5 cr

Economy News

World Bank maintains India GDP growth at 6.3 % for FY24, cites investments

Manufacturing PMI at five-month low in Sept but remains strong: Survey

Next Story