Home / Companies / News / Honda Cars India to hike prices of Amaze, City by upto 1% from June

The price increase activity would not have any impact on the strong hybrid trims of the mid-sized sedan

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 5:54 PM IST
Honda Cars India on Wednesday said it will hike prices of its sedans City and Amaze by up to 1 per cent from June in order to offset the impact of increased cost pressures.

"While our endeavour is to partially offset the increase, it has become imperative to pass on some of the impact. We have planned to increase prices for City and Amaze up to 1 per cent from June which shall vary across variants," Honda Cars India Vice President (Sales and Marketing) Kunal Behl said in a statement.

The Amaze is currently priced between Rs 6.99 lakh and Rs 9.6 lakh while the City range including strong hybrid trims are tagged between Rs 11.55 lakh and Rs 20.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The price increase activity would not have any impact on the strong hybrid trims of the mid-sized sedan.

First Published: May 24 2023 | 6:32 PM IST

