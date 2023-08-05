Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

Honeywell on Friday announced that Anant Maheshwari would take over as the president and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio effective September 4, 2023. Maheshwari was the president of Microsoft India.

He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company. Maheshwari will be a corporate officer of the company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai.

“Honeywell has a long-term track record of growth in this portfolio. Anant will help build on our demonstrated success, accelerating our ability to drive profitable development for the company,” said Kapur. “Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has an ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability.”

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He previously had leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios. He ultimately became president of Honeywell India as a key driver in the company’s high growth region strategy.

Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.

Driggs joined Honeywell in 2004 and has served in a variety of leadership positions in Honeywell’s aerospace business, as well as vice-president of strategic accounts and corporate development.

“I’d like to thank Ben Driggs for his outstanding service to our high growth region portfolio,” noted Kapur. “He helped build and maintain our record growth in these regions, delivering profitable results for Honeywell,” Kapur said. “We are excited for him to take his next step in leadership at Honeywell.”