Home / Companies / News / Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

Honeywell appoints Maheshwari as prez & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio

He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company

BS Reporter Mumbai
Anant Maheshwari, President & CEO of High Growth Region Portfolio, Honeywell

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2023 | 8:04 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Honeywell on Friday announced that Anant Maheshwari would take over as the president and CEO of Honeywell’s High Growth Region portfolio effective September 4, 2023. Maheshwari was the president of Microsoft India.  

He will succeed Ben Driggs, who will be taking another leadership role in the company. Maheshwari will be a corporate officer of the company, reporting directly to Honeywell CEO Vimal Kapur and will be located in Dubai.  

“Honeywell has a long-term track record of growth in this portfolio. Anant will help build on our demonstrated success, accelerating our ability to drive profitable development for the company,” said Kapur. “Anant’s experience over the last two decades proves that he has an ability to deliver impactful results for a diverse set of industries. He is the right person to continue to deliver our local-to-local presence and expand Honeywell’s business in controls and automation, software and digitalization, and sustainability.” 

In his new role, Maheshwari will lead business growth across Honeywell’s geographies in China, India, Southeast Asia, Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa and Latin America. He previously had leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Honeywell from 2004 to 2016, launching new businesses and leading mature business portfolios. He ultimately became president of Honeywell India as a key driver in the company’s high growth region strategy. 

Maheshwari earned an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, graduating as an industry scholar in 1998. He graduated from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science, Pilani, with a Master of Science in Economics and a Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical and Electronics.

Driggs joined Honeywell in 2004 and has served in a variety of leadership positions in Honeywell’s aerospace business, as well as vice-president of strategic accounts and corporate development. 

“I’d like to thank Ben Driggs for his outstanding service to our high growth region portfolio,” noted Kapur. “He helped build and maintain our record growth in these regions, delivering profitable results for Honeywell,” Kapur said. “We are excited for him to take his next step in leadership at Honeywell.”

Also Read

Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari joins Honeywell's High Growth Regions division

Nasscom appoints Microsoft's Anant Maheshwari as new chairperson

'Demand signal is very high with generative AI', says Anant Maheshwari

Microsoft India prez Anant Maheshwari steps down, COO Irina Ghose elevated

Microsoft India President Anant Maheshwari resigns, Irina Ghose becomes MD

Weekend Bites: Import licences, taxing games, and the Ambani way

SC tells Oppo to pay 23% of sale revenue in India to Nokia till Aug 25

McLeod Russel inks deal with Carbon Resources for sale of gardens

JioPhone 2 slightly expensive than available feature phone: Airtel MD

Vedanta announces new appointments, advisory board for oil business

Topics :HoneywellsoftwareSustainabilityIIM Ahmedabad

First Published: Aug 05 2023 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Air India CEO meets antitrust chief on pending Vistara merger: Report

Fintech firm Paytm's average monthly users increase by 19% to 9.3 crore

India News

Chandrayaan covers 2/3rd of distance to Moon, Lunar Orbit Injection on Sat

Uttarakhand: 12 missing after flashfloods wash away shops near Gaurikund

Technology News

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 vs Galaxy Z Flip 4: Know what's new in Flip 5

Economy News

Minister, Opposition spar after Data Bill classified as 'financial Bill'

As tomato prices soar, Punjab guv orders halting consumption in Raj Bhavan

Next Story