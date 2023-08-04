Vedanta announces new appointments, advisory board for oil business

Vedanta, an Indian multinational corporation specialising in metals and oil, announced on Friday a series of new appointments for its aluminium and oil divisions. Additionally, the company unveiled plans for a new advisory board to guide the oil and gas sector.

John Slaven has been appointed as chief executive officer for the Aluminium Business, also being designated as senior management personnel (SMP), effective from October 3 for a term of 3.5 years. "John will spearhead all aspects of the aluminium business's growth and strategy at Vedanta, including the cultivation of strategic alliances with global partners to expedite business delivery. He will also champion the adoption and implementation of top-tier technologies and processes, with a particular emphasis on innovation and digitalisation, to drive business transformation," the company said.

Stephen Russell Moore, currently chief operations officer (COO) for Cairn Oil & Gas, has been promoted to deputy chief executive officer of the same division, effective Friday. "In his new role, Moore will oversee Cairn’s growth strategy and strategic business alliances with global partners, streamlining business delivery. He will also lead the incorporation and utilisation of best-in-class oil and gas technologies and processes, prioritising innovation and digitalisation for business transformation," the company stated.

Furthermore, Vedanta plans to establish an advisory board for its Cairn Oil & Gas division. "The objective is to have Nicholas John Robert Walker (Nick), currently the chief executive officer (CEO) of Cairn Oil & Gas, participate in the formation of this Board and become a member. His role will include providing oversight and advice to the management and devising a long-term business strategy to unlock the significant potential of Cairn’s assets," the company explained.