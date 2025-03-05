HPCL, Tata Motors launch co-branded diesel exhaust fuel 'Genuine DEF'

Public sector oil marketing firm HPCL on Wednesday launched a co-branded diesel exhaust fuel 'Genuine DEF' in collaboration with Tata Motors.

The co-branded diesel exhaust fuel will be available across 23,000 fuel stations of the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) pan-India as well as over 2,000 authorised outlets of Tata Motors.

The high quality Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) solution will drive optimal vehicle performance, boost drivetrain efficiency, and extend the vehicle's longevity.

"Our partnership with Tata Motors for co-branded Diesel Exhaust Fluid is a significant step toward reducing emissions and supporting cleaner transportation solutions," said Amit Garg, Director of marketing at HPCL.

An essential component for modern 856-compliant diesel vehicles, DEF helps in reducing harmful emissions by breaking down potentially harmful nitrogen into safer and cleaner nitrogen and water.

By using the co-branded Genuine DEF, Tata Motors customers can conveniently enhance vehicle efficiency, while ensuring compliance of emission and environmental norms, HPCL said.

"... Our co-branded Genuine Diesel Exhaust Fluid ensures that Tata Motors customers can access it now even more easily across the country, and achieve optimal performance, while complying with highest environmental standards," said Girish Wagh, Executive Director at Tata Motors.