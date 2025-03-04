Bank of India adds 111 new branches to expand urban, semi-urban reach

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) on Tuesday said it has added 111 new branches across the country to strengthen its presence in key urban and semi-urban centres.

BoI has added 17 branches under its Hyderabad Field General Manager Office (FGMO), followed by 14 under Chennai FGMO, 13 under Pune FGMO, 12 under New Delhi FGMO, and 11 under Bhopal FGMO. Additionally, 10 branches each have been added under Chandigarh and Lucknow FGMO, the bank said in a release.

“This expansion strengthens our presence in key urban and semi-urban centres,” said Rajneesh Karnatak, managing director and chief executive officer, BoI, adding that by increasing the branch network, the bank aims to enhance accessibility, improve customer convenience, and provide a more personalised banking experience.