Home / Companies / News / HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

HSBC launches Innovation Banking in India with $1B non-dilutive capital to help startups scale and retain equity

HSBC
HSBC Innovation Banking is a global proposition, with a presence across the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, continental Europe, Hong Kong, and mainland China, and now India. (Photo: Reuters)
BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:09 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Sign up for the Race/Related Newsletter join a deep and provocative exploration of race identity and society with New York Times journalists. Get it sent to your inbox.
UK-headquartered HSBC has launched “Innovation Banking” in India, a proposition specifically tailored to the country’s technology and venture ecosystem. Through this initiative, HSBC India aims to allocate $1 billion in non-dilutive debt capital for Indian startups.
 
“This funding allocation is expected to support early- to late-stage growth companies to scale their operations without diluting equity, helping founders and investors retain greater control over their businesses,” the bank said in a statement.
 
HSBC Innovation Banking in India will offer a range of banking and financing solutions tailored to support entrepreneurial businesses throughout their lifecycle — from seed to IPO — as well as their investors.
 
HSBC Innovation Banking is a global proposition, with a presence across the US, the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Israel, continental Europe, Hong Kong, and mainland China, and now India.
 
David Sabow, global head, HSBC Innovation Banking, said: “By expanding Innovation Banking into India, we are signalling our intent to support entrepreneurial ambition globally. Our $1 bn allocation is a clear sign of our intention to support startups on their path to greater growth through funding and by accessing the benefits of our global expertise.”
 
“Through the combined strength of our global connectivity and significant venture network, HSBC Innovation Banking is well placed to support Indian startups to scale internationally and access new markets,” said Ajay Sharma, head of banking, HSBC India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

PepsiCo flags rising competition, slower growth in India beverage market

Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Premium

Tata Trusts trustees to meet on Friday amid govt push to resolve rift

Avaada to invest ₹36,000 crore in solar, wind and BESS projects in Gujarat

Topics :HSBCHSBC IndiaIndian startups

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story