HSBC India to allocate $1 bn in non-dilutive debt capital for startups

UK-headquartered HSBC has launched “Innovation Banking” in India, a proposition specifically tailored to the country’s technology and venture ecosystem. Through this initiative, HSBC India aims to allocate $1 billion in non-dilutive debt capital for Indian startups.

“This funding allocation is expected to support early- to late-stage growth companies to scale their operations without diluting equity, helping founders and investors retain greater control over their businesses,” the bank said in a statement.

HSBC Innovation Banking in India will offer a range of banking and financing solutions tailored to support entrepreneurial businesses throughout their lifecycle — from seed to IPO — as well as their investors.