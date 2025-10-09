Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Tata Steel India recorded a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in crude steel production in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26), primarily led by normalisation of operations following the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur.

Higher output follows operational recovery

The company, which announced provisional production and delivery numbers for Q2FY26 on Thursday, clocked crude steel production of 5.67 million tonnes (mt) in India. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), Tata Steel India’s production was up 8 per cent.

Tata Steel India’s deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.56 mt. Domestic deliveries grew 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The company attributed this to improved production and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains.

Auto, retail and industrial segments drive growth In domestic deliveries, the automotive and special products vertical recorded deliveries of 0.8 mt. Tata Steel said it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals. The recently commissioned continuous galvanising line at Kalinganagar has secured facility approvals from OEMs. The new combi-mill has commenced commercial sales, focusing on specialty bars and wire rods for critical auto applications. Branded products and retail vertical deliveries at 1.9 mt recorded their “best-ever” quarterly volumes, surpassing the previous high in Q4FY25. Industrial products and projects’ vertical deliveries were also at 1.9 mt, driven by strong performance in value-accretive segments such as engineering and ready-to-use solutions.