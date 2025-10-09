Home / Companies / News / Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Tata Steel India's Q2 production rises 7% as furnace relining boosts ops

Boosted by operational normalisation post-furnace relining, Tata Steel India posted higher Q2 output and record retail deliveries amid strong domestic demand

Tata steel
Tata Steel said it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals.
BS Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 4:37 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Steel India recorded a 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in crude steel production in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2FY26), primarily led by normalisation of operations following the completion of relining of a blast furnace at Jamshedpur.
 
Higher output follows operational recovery
 
The company, which announced provisional production and delivery numbers for Q2FY26 on Thursday, clocked crude steel production of 5.67 million tonnes (mt) in India. Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), Tata Steel India’s production was up 8 per cent.
 
Tata Steel India’s deliveries for the quarter stood at 5.56 mt. Domestic deliveries grew 20 per cent Q-o-Q and 7 per cent Y-o-Y. The company attributed this to improved production and stable demand across market segments despite seasonal rains.
 
Auto, retail and industrial segments drive growth
 
In domestic deliveries, the automotive and special products vertical recorded deliveries of 0.8 mt. Tata Steel said it continues to strengthen its product portfolio through new facilities and customer approvals.
 
The recently commissioned continuous galvanising line at Kalinganagar has secured facility approvals from OEMs. The new combi-mill has commenced commercial sales, focusing on specialty bars and wire rods for critical auto applications.
 
Branded products and retail vertical deliveries at 1.9 mt recorded their “best-ever” quarterly volumes, surpassing the previous high in Q4FY25.
 
Industrial products and projects’ vertical deliveries were also at 1.9 mt, driven by strong performance in value-accretive segments such as engineering and ready-to-use solutions.
 
E-commerce and European operations show steady momentum
 
Gross merchandise value (GMV) from e-commerce platforms stood at Rs 1,980 crore, more than tripling on a Y-o-Y basis.
 
As for European operations, Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production in Q2FY26 was 1.67 mt, while deliveries stood at 1.54 mt. Deliveries were marginally higher both Q-o-Q and Y-o-Y.
 
Tata Steel UK continued to serve its customers through downstream processing of purchased substrate. Deliveries for the quarter stood at 0.56 mt. The company also began construction of the electric arc furnace (EAF) project at Port Talbot during the quarter.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Saya Group to invest ₹550 crore to build luxury homes in Ghaziabad

Avaada to invest ₹36,000 crore in solar, wind and BESS projects in Gujarat

Aviation watchdog slaps ₹20 lakh fine on IndiGo for training lapses

Hype around Zoho's apps and ghost of Koo: Will it soar or stumble?

Crisil leases office space in Mumbai, to pay ₹597 crore over 15 years

Topics :Tata SteelSteel Industryiron and steel industry

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story