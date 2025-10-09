Avaada to invest ₹36,000 crore in solar, wind and BESS projects in Gujarat

Avaada Group on Wednesday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat government to invest Rs 36,000 crore across solar, wind, and battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in the state. The agreement was formalised at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2025.

Large-scale renewable capacity planned across Gujarat

The company plans to establish 5 gigawatt (GW) of solar power capacity, 1 GW of wind energy capacity, and 5 gigawatt hour (GWh) of BESS projects across Kutch, Banaskantha, and Surendranagar districts of Gujarat. The projects are expected to be commissioned between 2027 and 2030.

"India’s journey towards energy independence is being powered by visionary partnerships and bold investments like this," new and renewable energy minister Pralhad Joshi said.

Government backs green growth and energy security Commenting on the development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said the company’s Rs 36,000 crore investment in solar, wind, and battery storage strengthens the vision for sustainable growth. "The Government of Gujarat has assured full support for the speedy implementation of these projects, as round-the-clock green power is essential for realising Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s vision of a Viksit Bharat," he said. Avaada expands clean energy footprint in the state Avaada’s 280 megawatt (MW) solar power project at Surendranagar was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Developed under the Gujarat State Solar Policy, the project spans over 1,170 acres and entails a total investment of Rs 1,500 crore. Modi also laid the foundation stone for the company’s 100 MW solar project being developed with an investment of Rs 400 crore in Vadodara.