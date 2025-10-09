Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

Realty firm Signature Global Ltd will next week raise Rs 875 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors.
In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that the Debenture Committee of the company has approved the terms for issuance of 87,500 NCDs, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 875 crore on a private placement basis.
The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The allotment is proposed on October 16, 2025, and the date of Maturity is January 15, 2029.
In June, the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 875 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis.
Gurugram-based firm Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.
In 2024-25, the company emerged as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings. The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore in the last fiscal and is targeting Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales in the current financial year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app