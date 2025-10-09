Home / Companies / News / Signature Global to raise ₹875 cr next week through NCD issuance

In June, the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to ₹875 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis

Signature Global
Gurugram-based firm Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. (Photo: X@signatureglobal)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST
Realty firm Signature Global Ltd will next week raise Rs 875 crore through issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company informed that the Debenture Committee of the company has approved the terms for issuance of 87,500 NCDs, having a face value of Rs 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 875 crore on a private placement basis.

The tenure of the NCDs, having a coupon rate of 11 per cent, would be 3 years, 2 months and 30 days. The allotment is proposed on October 16, 2025, and the date of Maturity is January 15, 2029.

In June, the company's board approved a proposal to raise up to Rs 875 crore through NCDs on a private placement basis.

Gurugram-based firm Signature Global is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

In 2024-25, the company emerged as the fifth-largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings. The company sold properties worth Rs 10,290 crore in the last fiscal and is targeting Rs 12,500 crore in pre-sales in the current financial year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

