Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Allianz SE considering to exit insurance joint venture with Bajaj Group

Allianz SE considering to exit insurance joint venture with Bajaj Group

Founded in 2001, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is one of the biggest private insurers in India, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is among the fastest-growing life insurers in India

Bajaj Finserv
Bajaj Finserv holds a 74 per cent stake each in two JVs, while Allianz owns the remaining. | Image: Shutterstock
Reuters BENGALURU
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 3:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Bajaj Finserv said on Tuesday that Allianz SE is considering exiting its life and general insurance joint ventures with the Bajaj Group, potentially ending a decades-old partnership.

"Allianz has indicated to Bajaj that given its strategic priorities, it is actively considering an exit from the life and general insurance joint ventures," Bajaj Finserv said, adding that talks were at an early stage.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bajaj Finserv holds a 74 per cent stake each in two JVs, while Allianz owns the remaining.

Founded in 2001, Bajaj Allianz General Insurance is one of the biggest private insurers in India, while Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance is among the fastest-growing life insurers in India with assets under management of over Rs 1 trillion ($11.89 billion).

Earlier in the day, Bloomberg News reported that Allianz was weighing the exit due to a dispute over the direction of the partnership.

The report said Bajaj Group was not letting the German insurer raise its stake in the JVs at a discounted price, and Allianz was not given a say in strategic decisions.

More From This Section

US, Europe airlines approach Air India for developing their Gen AI chatbots

Royal Enfield announces first manufacturing unit, showroom in Bangladesh

Varun Beverages Q3 result: Profit rises 24% to Rs 620 cr on healthy demand

Naveen Jindal group to invest Rs 2,160 crore to scale up cement production

BSNL's 7 new offerings include spam blockers, auto SIM kiosks to woo users

Bloomberg adde dthat Allianz is now looking to buy stakes in newly established insurance firms to retain its presence in India, where the insurance sector has grown rapidly in recent years.

Both Bajaj and Allianz did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

 


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Allianz actively considering existing insurance JVs: Bajaj Finserv

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto, Bank stocks drag Sensex 900 pts lower to 80,300; Nifty breaks 24500

Adani Energy Solutions Q2 results: Net profit jumps three-fold to Rs 773 cr

LIVE news: China confirms it reached agreement with India to end standoff in eastern Ladakh

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 points table, top 5 highest goal-scorers

Topics :AllianzBajaj AllianzBajaj Group

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 3:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story