Alkem MedTech to acquire 55% stake in Occlutech for €99.4 million

Alkem MedTech, the medical devices arm of Alkem Laboratories , has announced its intention to acquire a majority stake of up to 55 per cent in Switzerland-based Occlutech Holding AG for €99.4 million (about Rs 1,074 crore), marking its entry into the global structural heart devices segment.

The transaction, announced on Friday, is subject to statutory and regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed by June 2026. Alkem MedTech has executed a binding offer for the acquisition, which will give it a controlling stake in Occlutech, a company specialising in minimally invasive cardiac implants.

Founded in 2003, Occlutech develops and manufactures devices used in the treatment of congenital heart disease, stroke prevention and heart failure. The company is the second-largest player in Europe and the third-largest globally in the minimally invasive cardiac implants segment. It operates manufacturing and research and development facilities in Germany and Turkey, a global distribution hub in Sweden, and clinical operations in the United States.

In calendar year 2025, Occlutech reported unaudited revenues of €49.4 million, reflecting a compound annual growth rate of 15.7 per cent over the past three years. Around 85 per cent of its revenues are derived from Europe and the US, according to the company. For Alkem MedTech, the acquisition represents a strategic shift beyond its current focus on orthopaedic implants into advanced cardiovascular devices, a segment characterised by high regulatory barriers and strong pricing power. The company currently operates a robotic and automation-enabled manufacturing facility in Gujarat and has been expanding its medical devices portfolio as part of Alkem’s broader diversification strategy.

B N Singh, Executive Chairman, Alkem Laboratories, said, “The acquisition of Occlutech opens up significant opportunities for Alkem MedTech and reinforces Alkem’s long-term vision of becoming a global player in the medical devices industry, replicating its success story in pharma.” Kaustav Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer, Alkem MedTech, said, “Occlutech has established capabilities in structural heart devices, and a highly experienced management team, which provides a strong foundation for Alkem MedTech to begin its journey in the cardiology segment. It gives us entry into high-barrier, high-value markets such as the US, Japan, Germany and other western European markets.” Tor Peters, Chief Executive Officer, Occlutech, said, “With Alkem MedTech as our strategic investor, we aim to make an impact together through continuous R&D and innovation programmes, bringing high-quality products to serve unmet needs and tap new markets. We also expect cost-optimisation synergies that will create value for both organisations.”