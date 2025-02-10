Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Playa operates resorts in Mexico, the Dominican Republic and Jamaica

Hyatt, which currently owns 9.4 per cent of Playa's outstanding shares, expects the transaction to close later this year.
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 6:01 PM IST
Hyatt Hotels will buy Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion including debt, net of cash, the company said on Monday, seeking to boost its presence in Mexico and the Caribbean. 
The acquisition follows rising interest in upscale and luxury offerings outside the US as more Americans take advantage of a stronger dollar. 
Playa runs 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic. 
Hyatt has offered $13.50 per Playa share held, representing a 40.5 per cent premium to its last close on December 20, before the companies announced deal talks. Playa's shares were up 2 per cent in premarket trading on Monday. 
Hyatt, which owns a 9.4 per cent stake in Playa, expects the deal to close later this year. 
It said it would identify third-party buyers for Playa's owned properties and expects to gain atleast $2 billion from the sale of assets by 2027. 

This is part of Hyatt's asset-light business model, where the operator prefers not to own physical properties but to manage or franchise them.
   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 
Topics :Hyatt HotelshotelsMexico

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 6:01 PM IST

