Hyatt Hotels to acquire Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion

Hyatt Hotels will buy Playa Hotels & Resorts for about $2.6 billion including debt, net of cash, the company said on Monday, seeking to boost its presence in Mexico and the Caribbean.

The acquisition follows rising interest in upscale and luxury offerings outside the US as more Americans take advantage of a stronger dollar.

Playa runs 24 high-end, all-inclusive resorts across Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

Hyatt has offered $13.50 per Playa share held, representing a 40.5 per cent premium to its last close on December 20, before the companies announced deal talks. Playa's shares were up 2 per cent in premarket trading on Monday.