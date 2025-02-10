Venturi Partners invests $25 million in affordable footwear brand JQR

Venturi Partners, a leading consumer fund in India and Southeast Asia, said it has invested $25 million in JQR (Just Quick Run), a rapidly emerging brand in the affordable footwear segment. This marks the first venture capital funding for JQR, with Venturi acquiring an undisclosed minority stake.

This funding will allow JQR to further expand its offline presence to new markets as well as launch its online channel. It will help the company enhance its product offerings to meet India's rising demand for affordable and high-quality sneakers.

“The investment will not only allow us to accelerate our growth and deliver value to our consumers, but with their support and expertise, we are confident that JQR will emerge as the leading brand in its category and deliver strong value to all stakeholders,” said JQR promoter brothers Rinku Garg, Sunil Garg, and Manish Garg.

Founded in 2014, JQR is tapping India’s $12 billion mid- and economy-priced footwear segment. With vertically integrated manufacturing, in-house design capabilities, and strong offline distribution, Venturi said it delivers high-quality products at affordable price points.

“The footwear industry is seeing strong support from government policies, and we believe there is a significant gap in the price segment that JQR operates in. India’s consumer market continues to have a dearth of high-quality, affordable brands, and our mission at Venturi is to identify and scale such businesses across categories,” said Rishika Chandan, managing director of Venturi Partners. “JQR has impressed us with its product quality, design aesthetic, in-house manufacturing, and well-established distribution network. We look forward to working closely with the founders to accelerate their growth trajectory.”

This investment is part of Venturi Partners’ broader strategy to empower audacious brands across sectors such as retail, education, healthcare, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), among others. Venturi Partners aims to support JQR not just with funding but also with strategic expertise, helping the company scale efficiently while staying true to its core brand identity. Venturi’s existing portfolio includes Livspace, Country Delight, Believe, Pickup Coffee, DALI, and K-12 Techno.