Hyundai enters commercial mobility with Prime taxi range amid competition

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) on Tuesday entered the commercial mobility segment with the launch of its taxi offerings, Prime HB (hatchback) and Prime SD (sedan), marking an expansion beyond its traditional focus on private passenger vehicles.

The move comes at a time of heightened competition in the domestic market, with the South Korean carmaker expected to lose its second position by the end of 2025, with the automaker projected to slip to fourth place behind Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Motors, as per Vahan registrations.

The Prime taxi range has been developed specifically for fleet operators and taxi entrepreneurs, with an emphasis on low operating costs, predictable maintenance and high vehicle uptime. Both models are powered by Hyundai’s 1.2-litre Kappa four-cylinder engine, with petrol and factory-fitted CNG options. The company has priced the Prime HB at Rs 5.99 lakh and the Prime SD at Rs 6.89 lakh (ex-showroom), with bookings open at dealerships for a token amount of Rs 5,000.

HMIL said the new range combines competitive pricing with features aimed at commercial use, including a company-fitted speed-limiting function capped at 80 kmph, six airbags, rear AC vents, power windows, rear parking sensors and steering-mounted controls. Optional accessories such as a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a rear camera, and a vehicle location tracking device with panic buttons have also been introduced to meet regulatory and operational requirements for taxis. “With the introduction of Prime HB and Prime SD, Hyundai is proud to enter the commercial mobility space with products engineered for trust, reliability and good earning potential,” said Tarun Garg, managing director and CEO-designate, HMIL. He added that the company’s extensive service network, extended warranty packages and flexible finance options would help fleet operators improve earnings while ensuring safe and comfortable mobility for passengers.