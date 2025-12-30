Shriram Finance expects 30-40 bps lower NCD rates after rating upgrade

However, the lender is not in a hurry to raise additional funds until the end of the current financial year (FY26), as it is awaiting capital infusion from MUFG Bank, which is expected to take three to four months, said Umesh Revankar, executive vice-chairman of Shriram Finance to Business Standard.

“We are not in a hurry to raise resources at this stage because we first need clarity on the timing of the capital infusion. Depending on when the funds come in, we may stagger our borrowings accordingly. Our expectation is that the capital will take three to four months, and if it comes a little earlier, possibly before the end of the year, we will plan our borrowings for the next year. For the current year, however, we are not in any rush,” Revankar said.