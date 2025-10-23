Allcargo Group on Thursday said it has appointed Punit Misra as President Chairman Office & Chief Business Officer.

In this crucial role, Misra will work closely with the Allcargo Group founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty to strengthen institution-building efforts and driving the long-term sustainability of businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders, the company said.

He will report to Shetty and will be based out of Mumbai, it stated.

Misra will also collaborate with the broader leadership team of the company and oversee strategic goals, drive value creation, and provide a broader perspective to business decision-making, it stated.

"His vast experience in driving growth and shaping strategies across renowned conglomerates adds immense foresight and strategic depth to our leadership team.

"His experience will further elevate governance standards and enhance strategic focus, ensuring business continuity with a long-term outlook. Punit will work closely with me and our leadership team to deepen execution capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders as we enter the next chapter of growth and institutional excellence," said Shetty. Misra brings in three decades of accomplished leadership experience across the media, entertainment, and FMCG sectors. Before joining Allcargo Group, he held key leadership positions at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) including CEO of India Broadcast Business, President of Content (Broadcast & Zee5 Digital), and President of International Business, Allcargo Group said.