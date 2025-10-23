Home / Companies / News / Allcargo Group appoints Punit Misra as President & Chief Business Officer

Allcargo Group appoints Punit Misra as President & Chief Business Officer

Misra will also collaborate with the broader leadership team of the company and oversee strategic goals, drive value creation, and provide a broader perspective to business decision-making

Misra brings in three decades of accomplished leadership experience across the media, entertainment, and FMCG sectors | Photo: Shutterstock.com
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 3:22 PM IST
Allcargo Group on Thursday said it has appointed Punit Misra as President Chairman Office & Chief Business Officer.

In this crucial role, Misra will work closely with the Allcargo Group founder and Chairman Shashi Kiran Shetty to strengthen institution-building efforts and driving the long-term sustainability of businesses for the benefit of all stakeholders, the company said.

He will report to Shetty and will be based out of Mumbai, it stated.

Misra will also collaborate with the broader leadership team of the company and oversee strategic goals, drive value creation, and provide a broader perspective to business decision-making, it stated.

"His vast experience in driving growth and shaping strategies across renowned conglomerates adds immense foresight and strategic depth to our leadership team.

"His experience will further elevate governance standards and enhance strategic focus, ensuring business continuity with a long-term outlook. Punit will work closely with me and our leadership team to deepen execution capabilities, unlock new opportunities, and create sustainable value for all stakeholders as we enter the next chapter of growth and institutional excellence," said Shetty.

Misra brings in three decades of accomplished leadership experience across the media, entertainment, and FMCG sectors.

Before joining Allcargo Group, he held key leadership positions at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) including CEO of India Broadcast Business, President of Content (Broadcast & Zee5 Digital), and President of International Business, Allcargo Group said.

Prior to that, he was with Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL), where he worked across leadership roles in brand and category management, and served in HUL's management committee as Executive Director & Vice President for customer development for India and South Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Allcargo Logisticsbusiness business optimism

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

