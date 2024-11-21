Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hyundai Motor targets 100% renewable energy by 2025, to set up two TN units

The company signed a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd to boost its renewable energy component from the current 63 per cent of total need

Gopalakrishnan Sivaramakrishnan, Whole-time Director and Chief Manufacturing Officer - HMIL, and Karan Chadha, National Head, Business Development -FPEL
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Thursday said it has signed a power purchase and shareholder agreement with Fourth Partner Energy Ltd (FPEL) in its pursuit of establishing two renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu. The move is a step towards meeting the company's target of 100 per cent renewable electricity dependency across its manufacturing operations by 2025.  
 
The company currently meets 63 per cent of its energy requirements using renewable sources (as of June 2024) and aims to reach the 100 per cent mark ahead of most automakers in the country.  
 
"This partnership marks a pivotal milestone in Hyundai Motor India Ltd’s journey and reaffirms our commitment towards sustainability. Our collaboration with FPEL will help us achieve the RE100 benchmark by 2025," said Gopalakrishnan Chathapuram Sivaramakrishnan, whole-time director and chief manufacturing officer, HMIL.  
 
As part of the partnership, HMIL will invest Rs 38 crore in setting up these renewable energy plants in Tamil Nadu. These facilities will operate under a group captive mode with a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed for engineering, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance. HMIL will hold a 26 per cent equity stake, while FPEL will hold 74 per cent equity stake in the project. This long-term agreement will ensure a 25-year supply of renewable energy to HMIL.  
 
"By harnessing the potential of wind and solar power, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also living true to our global vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’. We believe this strategic collaboration will inspire other industries to embrace renewable energy and contribute to a sustainable future," Sivaramakrishnan said in a statement.  
 
RE100 is a global corporate renewable energy initiative by the Climate Group, bringing together hundreds of large and ambitious businesses committed to 100 per cent renewable electricity.  

“This next phase of our partnership with Hyundai Motor India Ltd is a testament to FPEL’s integrated capabilities and execution expertise across solar, wind, and battery storage solutions. It also demonstrates the vital role corporates play in building and ensuring a sustainable future," said Vivek Subramanian, co-founder and executive director at Fourth Partner Energy.  
 
Subramanian added that, as per the agreement, FPEL will supply HMIL with over 250 million units of clean energy every year, which will help the company mitigate carbon dioxide emissions by 2 lakh tonnes annually. “Together, we are setting a precedent for responsible energy consumption and contributing meaningfully to India’s renewable energy goals," he added.  
 
HMIL’s robust energy management system involves conserving energy and resources throughout its operations, incorporating low-carbon practices, and reducing emissions across the value chain. It has also installed a 10 MW rooftop solar plant at its manufacturing facility in Chennai. Since October 2022, the company has been strategically purchasing green power from the Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) to increase its renewable energy portfolio. 
 
Topics :Hyundai Motor India Tamil Nadu

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:46 PM IST

