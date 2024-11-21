Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BEML gets Rs 246.78 cr truck supply order from Central Coalfields

As part of the order, BEML said it will supply 48 BH60M rear dump trucks, along with spares, and also provide after-sales service support

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML
BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
State-owned BEML on Thursday said it has secured an order worth Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields Ltd (CCL) for the supply of rear dump trucks which are used in mining operations.

As part of the order, BEML said it will supply 48 BH60M rear dump trucks, along with spares, and also provide after-sales service support.

"BEML has secured a substantial order worth Rs 246.78 crore from Central Coalfields Limited (CCL)," it said.

The trucks have been developed in-house with features like a 360-degree rear camera for comprehensive visibility and improved safety, an automatic fire suppression system for emergency preparedness, and an auto lube system to ensure seamless maintenance, BEML said in a statement.

BEML CMD Shantanu Roy said, "This partnership further strengthens our resolve to contribute to India's growth by supporting critical sectors like mining with sustainable and advanced technologies, aligning with the nation's vision of self-reliance and global leadership in industrial innovation."  BEML, under the Ministry of Defence, operates in three verticals construction and mining, rail and metro and defence and aerospace.

CCL is a coal mining company with 38 producing mines (3 underground and 35 opencast mines).

First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

