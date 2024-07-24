Hyundai ties up with Charge Zone for charging infrastructure for EV

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Currently, Hyundai has 19 dealerships equipped with DC 60 kW public EV charging stations.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2024 | 5:03 PM IST
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday said it has tied up with Charge Zone to set up charging infrastructure for electric vehicles.

As per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), Charge Zone will install DC 60 kW fast chargers across 100 Hyundai dealerships in India.

The strategic partnership aims to aid the expansion of public EV charging infrastructure in the country, Hyundai Motor India said in a statement.

These public EV charging stations will also provide convenience to all EV users for intercity and intracity travel considering the locations of dealerships across cities and highways, it added.

"As India aims for greater adoption of electric mobility, it is equally important to bolster the EV charging infrastructure to counter range anxiety and build customer preference towards adoption of electric mobility," Hyundai Motor India Function Head - Corporate Planning Jae Wan Ryu said.

Strategic alliances are crucial for accelerating the adoption of electric mobility solutions by customers and achieving India's carbon neutrality goals, he added.

Currently, Hyundai has 19 dealerships equipped with DC 60 kW public EV charging stations.


First Published: Jul 24 2024 | 5:03 PM IST

