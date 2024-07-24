Jungle Camps aims to hit Rs 100 cr revenue by 2028; firms up IPO plans

Jungle Camps India Ltd, which provides wildlife and conservation-focused lodges to guests, on Wednesday announced plans to achieve Rs 100 crore in revenue by FY28 from Rs 18 crore in FY24. In line with its growth strategy, the Delhi-headquartered company has set its sights on an Initial Public Offering (IPO) to fund its expansion plans. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Jungle Camps India clocked a total revenue of Rs 18.10 crore and a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3.59 crore in FY24, compared with total revenue of Rs 11.24 crore and PAT of Rs 45 lakh in FY23, registering a healthy growth of 61 per cent in revenues and a five-fold jump in profit.

"With the rising demand for unique experiences in sync with ever-evolving consumer preferences, we're excited to announce an ambitious expansion plan to add one or more resorts & hotels to our portfolio.

We're exploring funding opportunities through an IPO to broaden our reach and offer even more exceptional options to our guests," Gajendra Singh Rathore, Chairman of Jungle Camps India Ltd, said.

Founded in 2002, Jungle Camps India, which is the brainchild of Gajendra Singh Rathore, specialises in operating resorts in remote locations.

With its properties located in the tranquil and deep forests of central India, Jungle Camps India offers wildlife hospitality experiences to travel enthusiasts in its various properties located at Pench Tiger Reserve, Kanha Tiger Reserve and Rukhad Buffer Zone of Pench Tiger Reserve in Madhya Pradesh and Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra.