HZL supplies zinc to country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure

The company said that its top-quality zinc has been used in the galvanization process for the transmission steel pole structure

Vedanta
The structure, designed and manufactured by Skipper Ltd, is part of the 400 kV Quad Moose DC Transmission Lines Project. | Photo: Reuters
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 6:10 PM IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Tuesday said it has supplied zinc for the country's heaviest transmission steel pole structure weighing over 200 metric tonnes.

The company said that its top-quality zinc has been used in the galvanization process for the transmission steel pole structure.

The 400 kV (kilovolts) dual pole structure standing approximately 57 meters tall, underwent galvanisation process utilising a mix of Hindustan Zinc's low-dross jumbo special high grade zinc and special high grade (SHG) zinc ingots.

The structure, designed and manufactured by Skipper Ltd, is part of the 400 kV Quad Moose DC Transmission Lines Project under the proposed Pinnapuram Integrated Renewable Energy with Storage Project in Andhra Pradesh, Hindustan Zinc said in a statement.


Topics :Vedanta Hindustan ZincSteel producersZinc

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

