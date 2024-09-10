Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki looks to establish holistic ecosystem for EV buyers

Maruti Suzuki looks to establish holistic ecosystem for EV buyers

The company will look at setting up charging infrastructure for EVs and also other critical elements like having resale avenues for such models

Maruti Suzuki
"We are not only going to launch the product, we are going to basically provide a complete ecosystem for the customers who are going to be part of the electric vehicle family," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee said. | Photo by Milan Masnikosa on Pexels
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India is looking to establish a holistic ecosystem for electric vehicle buyers as it gears up to introduce its first battery-powered model early next year.

The company will look at setting up charging infrastructure for EVs and also other critical elements like having resale avenues for such models.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"We are not only going to launch the product, we are going to basically provide a complete ecosystem for the customers who are going to be part of the electric vehicle family," Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing & Sales) Partho Banerjee told reporters on the sidelines of the 64th SIAM annual session here.

He noted that the biggest concern for EV users is regarding the range.

"Secondly, it is the EV infrastructure and thirdly it is about the residual value of the vehicle after five years," Banerjee said.

He stated that the company's first EV model, a mid-sized SUV, would be unveiled at the Bharat Mobility show in January next year.

More From This Section

Adani Airports launches 'aviio' to give passengers real-time access data

VW's Skoda sees opportunity to launch hybrid cars in India to cut emissions

Carlyle Aviation will write off $40 million of lease arrears: SpiceJet

Lockheed Martin-Tata pact may enable local C-130J Super Hercules production

CIL planning to invest $8 bn to build coal-fired plants near its mines

The model would come with a driving range of over 500 kms, he added.

On sales expectations from this year's festive season, Banerjee said: "In festival time we are going to see some positivity...we are very optimistic about it."

He further said: "The expectation is it will be much, much better than the current situation. We will be seeing upside from here."

When asked about rising inventory levels, Banerjee said the company has taken a conscious call to calibrate dispatches to the dealers.

"We have reduced dispatches to our dealers for a very simple reason as we want to basically calibrate the retails along with the wholesale so that we have a healthy network stock," he added.

At the beginning of this month, the automaker had a network stock of 36 days, he said.

He also noted that the company's rural penetration has risen to an all-time high of 50 per cent.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki eyes significant increase in exports by 2030: MD, CEO

Challenge is to develop new-age tech affordably: Maruti MD Takeuchi

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

48% tax on hybrid cars and 5% on EVs to stay for long: Amitabh Kant

Maruti slashes prices of Alto K10, S-Presso variants amid drop in sales

Topics :Maruti SuzukiElectric Vehicles

First Published: Sep 10 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News