Home / Companies / Results / IBREL Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 302 cr, income down at Rs 39.54 cr

IBREL Q4 results: Loss narrows to Rs 302 cr, income down at Rs 39.54 cr

Total income also fell to Rs 468.75 crore during 2023-24 from Rs 648.47 crore in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (IBREL) has posted widening of consolidated net loss at Rs 1,038.65 crore for the last fiscal year.

Its net loss stood at Rs 608.38 crore in 2022-23.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total income also fell to Rs 468.75 crore during 2023-24 from Rs 648.47 crore in the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.

IBREL's ness loss in March quarter FY24 narrowed to Rs 302 crore from Rs 375.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income fell to Rs 39.54 crore in the quarter from Rs 132.91 crore in the year-ago period.

Mumbai-based IBREL is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

Also Read

All 224 flats in Gurugram project sold in 15 mins for Rs 440 cr: Ashiana

Macrotech Developers Q3 results: Net profit rises 25% to Rs 505 crore

Indiabulls Real Estate to raise Rs 3,911 cr from Blackstone Group, others

Indiabulls Housing Finance Q2 net profit rises 3% to Rs 298 crore

Indiabulls Housing Finance accepts bids for dollar bonds, say bankers

ICICI Bank Q4FY24 results: Net profit up 17.4% on strong loan growth

KSB Q4 results: PAT grows 8% to Rs 43 cr, expenses rise to Rs 483 cr

Mahindra Lifespace FY24 results: Profits slip; sales at record Rs 2,328 cr

Usha Martin Q4 result: PAT rises 1% to Rs 106 cr, income falls to Rs 838 cr

NDTV Q4 result: Net loss at Rs 8.74 cr, revenue up 59% on digital expansion

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indiabulls Real EstateReal Estate Q4 Results

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story