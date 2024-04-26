Home / Companies / Results / Usha Martin Q4 result: PAT rises 1% to Rs 106 cr, income falls to Rs 838 cr

Usha Martin Q4 result: PAT rises 1% to Rs 106 cr, income falls to Rs 838 cr

The consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 838.5 crore from Rs 866.5 crore in the year-ago period

Despite facing macro-economic challenges, the company managed to generate an 18.6 per cent EBITDA margin during the year, he said. Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Usha Martin on Friday reported a marginal 1 per cent rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 106.33 crore for the March quarter of FY24.

The company had posted a PAT of Rs 105.32 crore in the year-ago period, Usha Martin said in a filing to the BSE.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The consolidated income in the January-March period declined to Rs 838.5 crore from Rs 866.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the performance, Usha Martin Non-Executive Director Tapas Gangopadhyay said, "We have concluded the financial year 2023-24 on a positive note with our robust operating cash flows, reflecting strong performance."

Despite facing macro-economic challenges, the company managed to generate an 18.6 per cent EBITDA margin during the year, he said.

"Notably, our core wire ropes division continued to perform well and contributed 71 per cent to our overall consolidated revenues," Gangopadhyay added.

Usha Martin is a leading specialty steel wire rope solutions provider.

Also Read

Meet Santiago Martin, the 'Lottery King' who is top electoral bond donor

Chhath Puja 2023 Parana Day: Here's everything about Usha Arghya rituals

Usha Martin Q3 results: Profit rises 28% to Rs 107 cr on reduced expenses

Usha Martin reports 39% rise in net profit to Rs 109 crore in Q2FY24

LatentView Analytics Q3 results: PAT falls to Rs 46 cr, income at Rs 188 cr

NDTV Q4 result: Net loss at Rs 8.74 cr, revenue up 59% on digital expansion

Quick Heal Technologies Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 14 cr, revenue up 62%

Q4 results: Demand for SUVs drives Maruti Suzuki earnings rises 47%

HCLTech Q4 results: Revenue guidance at 3-5%, higher than Infosys' 1-3%

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Q4 results: Profit grows 54% to Rs 208 crore

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Usha MartinQ4 Resultsincomecorporate earnings

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story