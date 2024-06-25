ICICI Bank mcap tops $100 bn; becomes only sixth Indian co to hit milestone

ICICI Bank’s market capitalisation on Tuesday crossed the $100-billion mark for the first time, becoming only the sixth company to do so. The private sector lender joins the likes of Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, and Bharti Airtel—the four other domestically listed companies with a market value of more than $100 billion.



Previously, Infosys had also achieved the milestone. After hitting a record high of Rs 1,207, shares of ICICI Bank last closed at Rs 1,199, up 2.5 per cent, valuing the firm at Rs 8.44 trillion ($100 billion).

Over the past year, ICICI Bank's share price has risen nearly 29 percent, surpassing the 27 percent gains of the NSE Nifty 50 and the 20 percent gain of the Bank Nifty.



