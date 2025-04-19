ICICI Bank's Q4FY25 results: Net profit up 18% to Rs 12,630 crore

ICICI Bank’s standalone net profit rose by 18 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 12,630 crore for the quarter ended March for the financial year 2024-25 (Q4FY25) on the back of healthy treasury gains and rise in fee income.

Treasury gains were Rs 239 crore during the period, compared to a loss of Rs 281 crore in Q4FY24.

On a consolidated basis, the bank's net profit grew 15.7 per cent to Rs 13,502 in Q4FY25 from Rs 11,672 crore in Q4FY24.

Net interest income (NII) increased by 11 percent Y-o-Y to Rs 21,193 crore for Q4FY25 from Rs 19,093 crore in Q4FY24. Consequently, the net interest margin (NIM) was at 4.41 per cent for Q4FY25 as compared to 4.25 per cent in Q3FY24. The NIM for FY25 was 4.32 per cent.

Non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 18.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,021 crore in Q4FY25 from Rs 5,930 crore in the year ago period. Fee income grew by 16.0 per cent year-on-year to Rs 6,306 crore from Rs 5,436 crore.

On the asset quality front, the bank’s net performing asset ratio (NPA) declined to 0.39 per cent from 0.42 per cent sequentially. The provisioning coverage ratio (PCR) on non-performing loans was 76.2 per cent as of March 31.

Also Read

The bank’s provisions (excluding provision for tax) were increased to Rs 891 crore for the quarter ended March from Rs 718 crore a year ago.

The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio was 16.55 per cent and CET-1 ratio was 15.94 per cent. The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 11 per share for FY25. The declaration and payment of dividend is subject to requisite approvals.

Total period-end deposits increased by 14.0 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 16.1 trillion. The net domestic advances grew by 13.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 13.1 trillion.

The retail loan portfolio grew by 8.9 per cent Y-o-Y and 2.0 per cent sequentially, and comprised 52.4 per cent of the total loan portfolio as of March 31.