Private sector lender Yes Bank’s net profit rose 63.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 738.12 crore in the January–March quarter of FY25 (Q4FY25), from Rs 451.9 crore in the same period last year, aided by a fall in provisions amid muted growth in core income.

Net Interest Income (NII)—the difference between interest earned and interest expended—grew by 5.7 per cent to Rs 2,276 crore during the quarter, while non-interest income rose 10.9 per cent to Rs 1,739 crore.

Net interest margin (NIM) for Q4FY25 stood at 2.5 per cent compared to 2.4 per cent in Q4FY24. The full-year NIM for FY25 was 2.4 per cent.

Sequentially, net profit rose 20.6 per cent from Rs 612 crore in Q3FY25.

The bank’s provisions fell 32.5 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY25 to Rs 318.07 crore from Rs 471 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Asset quality remained stable, with the gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio unchanged at 1.60 per cent as of March 31, 2025, compared to the previous quarter (Q3FY25). The net NPA ratio declined to 0.30 per cent as of March 31, 2025, from 0.50 per cent as of December 31, 2024.

“Gross slippages for Q4FY25 stood at Rs 1,223 crore (2.0 per cent of advances) compared to Rs 1,348 crore (2.2 per cent of advances) in Q3FY25,” the bank said.

The bank reported a loan growth of 8.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2.46 trillion, while deposits rose 6.8 per cent to Rs 2.84 trillion. The share of current and savings account (CASA) deposits in total deposits was 34.3 per cent as on March 31, 2025, up from 30.9 per cent a year ago.