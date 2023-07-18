Home / Companies / News / Go First loan won't cause losses, hopeful about airline: Central Bank execs

Go First loan won't cause losses, hopeful about airline: Central Bank execs

State-owned lender maintains close to 60% provision against loans to no-frills airline

Abhijit Lele Mumbai

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 6:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Central Bank of India has said that it does not expect to suffer a hair cut or loss for its Rs 1,400 crore exposure to Go First, the no-frills airline under insolvency proceedings.

The public sector lender maintains close to 60 per cent provision against loans to the Wadia group airline, which it is optimistic about in light of revival plans.

Go First stopped commercial operations on May 3, 2023. Later in the same month, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) admitted its plea for voluntary insolvency and initiated a corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP).

Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, IDBI and Deutsche bank have lent money to the grounded airline, too.

Central Bank executives, in an analyst call after the company announced Q1 FY24 results on Monday, said the exposure to Go Air is almost Rs 1,930 crore. Out of this amount, almost Rs 620 crore is guaranteed by the government under the Guaranteed Emergency Credit Line (GECL).

The actual exposure comes to around Rs 1,400 crore against which Central Bank is holding a provision of Rs 800 crore. The bank is sufficiently secured with collateral cover and it does not see any haircut or loss even in extreme situations, they said.

Go Air has been admitted under section 10 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The purpose is to preserve value and take up operations later and not for any insolvency or bankruptcy purposes. The necessary inspection is happening from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "There is also some positive movement in the arbitration at Singapore. In all possibility, we are optimistic as far as the company activities are concerned,” said Central Bank executives.

The Singapore International Arbitration Centre (SIAC) has directed aircraft engine maker Pratt & Whitney (P&W) to release and dispatch five engines every month to the carrier starting August 1 until December 31.

Also Read

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

Overcast morning in Delhi with 25.4 deg C minimum temp, air quality drops

Taxi to Take Off: Air India says Phase 1 of its transformation complete

Air India secures Rs 14,000 crore from State Bank of India, Bank of Baroda

Go First bankruptcy: IndiGo, SpiceJet good momentum plays, say analysts

Vistara prepares to merge staff into Air India as two carriers merge

Aditya Birla ARC leads race to buy Anil Ambani firm Vidarbha's debt

RIL logs new all-time high; oil-to-telecom giant valued at Rs 19.1 trillion

Cashfree Payments launches service to improve payment options visibility

Morgan Stanley profit drops 18% in second quarter as deal doldrums persist

Topics :Go AirCentral Bank of IndiaAviation sectorIndia airlines

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story